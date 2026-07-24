Ryan Reynolds confirms new Deadpool film in works

Actor Ryan Reynolds has revealed that a new Deadpool film is in the works at Marvel Studios. He also confirmed he will return to the franchise at the Fanatics Fest 2026 event. He said, "There's stuff upcoming. There's eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It's going to be great."
If the film takes off, this will be the fourth entry in the Deadpool franchise, after Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). No comments on the new film were made by Marvel, and no writer or director is attached yet.
The announcement of a new film was expected as Deadpool & Wolverine minted $1.3 billion at the box office globally. With Ryan Reynolds playing Deadpool, he was joined by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the superhero he popularised in the X-Men films.
Deadpool & Wolverine was Reynolds' last film, with Mayday and Eloise in the pipeline.