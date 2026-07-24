Alicia Silverstone joins Lizard Music

Bugonia star Alicia Silverstone is the recent addition to the star cast of Dwayne Johnson and Benny Safdie's upcoming film Lizard Music. It was earlier reported that 10-year-old Theo Clark Leber will lead the film, which will be adapted from Daniel Pinkwater's 1976 novel. Also joining Silverstone in the cast is Tim Heidecker.
The film follows a boy (Leber) who stumbles upon otherworldly creatures and dimensions and is left to fend for himself. The boy then discovers a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music. The door to another world swings open. He unites with The Chicken Man (Johnson) and his companion, the 111-year-old Chicken, on a journey to find answers for this phenomenon.
Safdie's Out for the Count Productions, Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt's UA, and David Koplan's Magnetic Fields Entertainment are producing the upcoming film.
Safdie and Johnson are uniting back-to-back after their previous collaboration, The Smashing Machine (2025). Safdie was last seen in Christopher Nolan's recent epic drama The Odyssey, in which he starred as Agamemnon, the king of Mycenae.
Silverstone is fresh off the acclaimed film, Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. She is also known for Clueless (1995), The Crush (1993), Batman & Robin (1997), Blast from the Past (1999), and Reptile (2023).