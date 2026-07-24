Extraction 3, starring Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, goes on floors

Principal photogrpahy on Extraction 3 is underway in New South Wales, Australia, announced its production banner AGBO earlier this Friday. The third part in the action franchise brings back actors Chris Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani as mercenaries, alongside Idris Elba as a high-level operative. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave from a screenplay by David Weil. In a conversation with Variety Australia about the Extraction sequel, Hargrave, who also helmed the first two parts, said that the team is taking its biggest attempt yet in pushing "the boundaries of action filmmaking".