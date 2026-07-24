Extraction 3, starring Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, goes on floors

Principal photogrpahy on Extraction 3 is underway in New South Wales, Australia, announced its production banner AGBO earlier this Friday. The third part in the action franchise brings back actors Chris Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani as mercenaries, alongside Idris Elba as a high-level operative. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave from a screenplay by David Weil. In a conversation with Variety Australia about the Extraction sequel, Hargrave, who also helmed the first two parts, said that the team is taking its biggest attempt yet in pushing "the boundaries of action filmmaking".
Extraction 3 is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Ari Costa, and Michael Disco of AGBO; Wild State’s Benjamin Grayson and Hemsworth of Wild State; alongside Hargrave, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Patrick Newall. Shelby Malone and Steven V Scavelli are among the executive producers of the film. The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics. However, according to Netflix Tudum, "based on Tyler Rake’s (Hemsworth) past outings, you can expect nonstop action sequences playing out in locations all around the world."
The franchise started with 2020's Extraction, an adaptation of Ande Parks' graphic novel, titled Ciudad, from Parks and the Russo Brothers' story, with Fernando Leon Gonzalez's illustrations. The film also has a sequel, Extraction 2, which relesed on Netflix in 2023. Both parts topped Netflix's Global Top 10 lists for Most Popular English Films.
Extraction 3 is a Netflix exclusive film and is expected to drop on the streamer sometime next year.
AGBO and Netflix are also collaborating on a series based on the franchise, titled Mercenary: An Extraction Series, starring Omar Sy, and a spinoff film, TYGO, starring Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk, and Lalisa Manobal.