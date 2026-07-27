Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ leaked online; Universal vows legal action

Universal Pictures has responded to the online leak of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, saying it will take all appropriate measures to protect the film’s content and intellectual property rights.
The film, which released on July 17, stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others.
An unauthorised copy of the film appeared on X on Saturday and reportedly received more than 50,000 views before being removed, according to entertainment publication The Hollywood Reporter.
"We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," Universal said in a statement.
The Odyssey follows Greek King Odysseus, played by Damon, as he embarks on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Facing vengeful gods, sea monsters and enchantresses, he struggles to reunite with his wife Penelope (Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Holland).
Produced by Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film also features Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott in supporting roles.
The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, which has been adapted several times over the years. Previous versions include the 1954 Italian-American film Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas, the Coen Brothers’ 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and Andrei Konchalovsky’s 1997 television miniseries The Odyssey.