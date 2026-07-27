Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ leaked online; Universal vows legal action

Universal Pictures has responded to the online leak of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, saying it will take all appropriate measures to protect the film’s content and intellectual property rights.

The film, which released on July 17, stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others.

An unauthorised copy of the film appeared on X on Saturday and reportedly received more than 50,000 views before being removed, according to entertainment publication The Hollywood Reporter.