Marvel crowns a new Black Panther: David Jonsson to inherit Wakanda's mantle in Ryan Coogler's next film

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, Marvel chose not to recast T'Challa for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Instead, the sequel saw Shuri assume the mantle of Black Panther while also revealing that T'Challa and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) had a son, laying the foundation for the character's future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.