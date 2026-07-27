Mike Flanagan's Carrie series gets premiere date

King's novel has already been the subject of multiple adaptations, most notable of which is a 1976 film of the same name directed by Brian De Palma. The upcoming series brings Mike Flanagan back to the horror genre after helming series such as Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Haunting of Hill House, as well as films such as Oculus, Hush, and Gerald's Game, among others. Mike Flanagan's upcoming projects also include a film set within the The Exorcist universe that stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead role.