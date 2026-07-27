Mike Flanagan's Carrie series gets premiere date

On Saturday, Prime Video revealed that its series Carrie will become available on the streaming platform on October 07, Wednesday. The announcement coincided with the release of its trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con. An adaptation of the novel Carrie by Stephen King, the eight-episode-long series features horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan as its writer, executive producer, director, and showrunner. Flanagan has also directed four episodes of the series.
It stars Summer H Howell as Carrie White, a high-school misfit who has lived all her life at home with her mother, Margaret, played by Samantha Sloyan, who is fiercely protective. Following the sudden and untimely passing of her father, she is thrust into an unforgiving high school environment. There, she must deal with a bullying scandal, the casual cruelty and relentless pressure of living in the age of social media, and the emergence of telekinetic capabilities that grow along with her adolescence.
According to Prime Video, Summer H Howell has been cast in the titular role after a script reading session with over 1,000 candidates. Carrie also stars Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (Fire Country) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Tommy Ross, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard (Man of Tomorrow) as Principal Grayle.
King's novel has already been the subject of multiple adaptations, most notable of which is a 1976 film of the same name directed by Brian De Palma. The upcoming series brings Mike Flanagan back to the horror genre after helming series such as Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Haunting of Hill House, as well as films such as Oculus, Hush, and Gerald's Game, among others. Mike Flanagan's upcoming projects also include a film set within the The Exorcist universe that stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead role.