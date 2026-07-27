Ryan Gosling finally enters the MCU: Marvel revs up standalone Ghost Rider film for 2028

After years of fan speculation, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed that Ryan Gosling is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he is taking on one of its most anticipated supernatural heroes. The actor has been cast as Ghost Rider in a standalone feature slated for release in 2028, with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy at the helm.
The project was officially announced during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige introduced Gosling to an ecstatic crowd. Joking that he had spent years fielding questions about both Ghost Rider's MCU debut and Gosling's potential involvement, Feige finally made the long-rumoured pairing official.
Addressing fans, Gosling admitted he could hardly believe the moment himself, saying, "Wow, is this really happening?" He added that Ghost Rider was "a character I've wanted to play for a very long time," confirming that portraying the Spirit of Vengeance had long been on his wishlist.
The actor then invited Levy onstage, revealing that their collaboration on Star Wars: Starfighter, due for release in 2027, unexpectedly paved the way for the Marvel project. Levy recalled that conversations between the two frequently drifted towards Ghost Rider, with Gosling sharing his vision for the iconic antihero. Those brainstorming sessions eventually convinced the filmmaker to sign on.
"As Ryan started talking about his vision for this character, we started riffing," Levy said, adding that he eventually told the actor, "Bro, let's ride," before promising fans they would meet again in theatres in 2028.
Although Marvel has yet to reveal story details or confirm which incarnation of Ghost Rider Gosling will portray, the announcement marks the character's first big-screen appearance within the MCU. The flaming antihero was previously played by Nicolas Cage in two Sony-produced films released before the MCU era, while Gabriel Luna portrayed Robbie Reyes in the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The Ghost Rider announcement was among several headline-grabbing reveals from Marvel's Comic-Con showcase, which also included the unveiling of Black Panther 3 and fresh updates on Avengers: Doomsday. With Gosling now officially joining Marvel's expanding roster, fans can expect one of the publisher's darkest and most supernatural heroes to finally make his MCU debut.