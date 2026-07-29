Morgan Spector to play Robert Langdon in Netflix's adaptation of Dan Brown's Secret of Secrets

Netflix has announced that actor Morgan Spector will take on the role of Robert Langdon, in the upcoming adaptation of Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown. Spector will be the second actor to play Robert Langdon, for Netflix's Secret of Secrets, after Tom Hanks, who essayed the role in Ron Howard's film series.
Secret of Secrets is created by Brown and Carlton Cuse, who has previously created Tom Clany's Jack Ryan. Speaking about Spector's cast, Cuse said, "Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and humanity. He’s the perfect fit for Robert Langdon — a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence, and intellect are the tools of his trade."
Spector has previously starred in The Plot Against America and The Gilded Age, and as Sylvester Stallone in the biographical film Chuck (2016).
The official synopsis of Secret of Secrets reads as follows, "The series will follow Langdon as he races against ancient forces — and the clock — to rescue a missing scientist and recover her groundbreaking manuscript, the contents of which could forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind."