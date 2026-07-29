Regina Hall on boards Lizard Music

In addition to her recent credits, Hall is best known for her role as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie franchise from 2000 to 2006. She returned to the franchise's sixth film, Scary Movie. The film was described as the spiritual sequel to the first two films. Her other feature credits include The Best Man (1999), Think Like a Man (2012), Girls Trip (2017) and Shaft (2019). She will next be seen in the comedy film Judgment Day, directed by Nicholas Stoller.