Regina Hall on boards Lizard Music

Actor Regina Hall (One Battle After Another and The Sheep Detectives) will play The Chicken Man's (Dwayne Johnson) friend and co-worker in Benny Safdie's upcoming film Lizard Music.
We previously reported that the 10-year-old Theo Leber will lead the cast of the Amazon MGM Studios film. Hall joins Johnson (who is also producing), Leber, Alicia Silverstone and Tim Heidecker.
In addition to her recent credits, Hall is best known for her role as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie franchise from 2000 to 2006. She returned to the franchise's sixth film, Scary Movie. The film was described as the spiritual sequel to the first two films. Her other feature credits include The Best Man (1999), Think Like a Man (2012), Girls Trip (2017) and Shaft (2019). She will next be seen in the comedy film Judgment Day, directed by Nicholas Stoller.
Based on Daniel Pinkwater's 1976 novel, the film follows a boy (Leber) who stumbles upon otherworldly creatures and dimensions and is left to fend for himself. The boy then discovers a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music. The door to another world swings open. He unites with The Chicken Man (Johnson) and his companion, the 111-year-old Chicken, on a journey to find answers for this phenomenon.
Safdie's Out for the Count Productions, Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt's UA, and David Koplan's Magnetic Fields Entertainment are producing the upcoming film.
Safdie and Johnson are uniting back-to-back after their previous collaboration, The Smashing Machine (2025). Safdie was last seen in Christopher Nolan's recent epic drama The Odyssey, in which he starred as Agamemnon, the king of Mycenae.