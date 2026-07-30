Exclusive | Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige: 'Director Destin has brought Spider-Man into a new direction'

In 2021, when Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded with Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erasing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) from the memories of everyone around the world, audiences saw the man behind the mask restart his life, all while continuing to swing through the streets of New York as the titular web-slinger. While the previous trilogy, which began with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and directed by Jon Watts, showed Peter's journey into discovering Spider-Man, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Peter going on a path to discover himself.