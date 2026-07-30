Exclusive | Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige: 'Director Destin has brought Spider-Man into a new direction'

In 2021, when Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded with Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erasing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) from the memories of everyone around the world, audiences saw the man behind the mask restart his life, all while continuing to swing through the streets of New York as the titular web-slinger. While the previous trilogy, which began with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and directed by Jon Watts, showed Peter's journey into discovering Spider-Man, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Peter going on a path to discover himself.
Opening in theatres on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is no stranger to Marvel or stories about the coming-of-age of a youngster. Producer Kevin Feige, who is also the president of Marvel Studios, mentioned that, “Cretton conveys the dangers of isolation in Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
Explaining further, Feige added, “Peter Parker, who’s lived by the credo, ‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ initially believes that this responsibility is only to others, when, in fact, there must be an element of it that encompasses being responsible for yourself, so that you can be your best for others.”
Cretton, who made his debut with I Am Not a Hipster (2012), went on to direct the coming-of-age film Short Term 12 (2013), and biographical dramas The Glass Castle (2017) and Just Mercy (2019), before making his entry into Marvel with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and the series Wonder Man. After tackling themes like discrimination, separation, and mental health, in his independent dramas, he carried over his focus on human themes into his Marvel projects.
Producer Amy Pascal confesses that she has been an admirer of the director, especially in Short Term 12 (2013) and Shang-Chi. Pascal said, “Destin can combine action and heart and isn’t afraid of earnest emotion.”
She went on to say, “With Brand New Day, he has made a film about Peter thinking that the past is buried and that he can move on from his previous life. But he cannot, even though he’s living in complete denial when we meet him in this story. Brand New Day is about Peter growing up.”
Speaking about the action in Brand New Day, Feige noted that Cretton is “an artist who is also a fan." The director who gave Shang-Chi a touch of the classic Hong Kong action, with the addition of veteran actor Tony Leung in the film, continues that tradition in Brand New Day, which has included the Jackie Chan Stunt Team as part of the film's crew.
"Cretton has created some of the best fight sequences in any Marvel movie. At the same time, he’s incredibly character-oriented and has brought Spider-Man into a new direction,” said Feige.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees the return of Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, as MJ and Ned Leeds, respectively, alongside Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Meanwhile, joining the film are Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear), with Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone.