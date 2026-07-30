Jennifer Aniston, Peter Dinklage team up for Naughty

Olivia Wilde's (The Invite) upcoming holiday comedy Naughty is set to star Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage in the lead. The Universal Pictures film that LuckyChap is producing is set for release on November 5, 2027.



Described as a follow-up to critically acclaimed The Invite, Naughty centres on single mother Mallory (Aniston). In her bid to secure custody of her son from her gaslighting ex, she has to find Santa Claus (Dinklage) and convince him to testify at her divorce hearing. Wilde is directing the film from a script by Jimmy Warden.



Dinklage recently produced and starred in American Dreamer, Brothers and The Thicket, under his banner Estuary Films. His upcoming films include Idiots, by Macon Blair, and Wicker, by Alex Huston Fischer. The film will be Aniston's proper feature entry after Murder Mystery films (2019 and 2023).