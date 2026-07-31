Meghann Fahy to star in The Trial of Louise Woodward

Actor Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) has been attached to HBO's upcoming limited series The Trial of Louise Woodward, which is based on a true story. The show can be considered an HBO reunion for Fahy and creator-writer Matthew Barry, after The White Lotus and Industry, respectively. Susanne Bier is directing the five-episode series. Bier is fresh off helming Practical Magic 2, starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.
The Trial of Louise Woodward recounts the shocking 1997 true story of an 18-year-old British au pair who was accused of shaking the baby of her American host family to death. This incident resulted in international media coverage, as the trial was broadcast to the American and British public.
Fahy was most recently seen in Netflix's Sirens opposite Juliane Moore and the thriller Drop. She next has Amazon MGM romance You Deserve Each Other, opposite Penn Badgley, and another limited series, The Good Daughter. Both are novel-to-screen adaptations, with The Good Daughter based on Karin Slaughter's book, and You Deserve Each Other based on Sarah Hogle's best-seller.