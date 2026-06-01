Daniel Radcliffe says he is keeping son unaware of his fame for now

“I had walked out of the room, and suddenly the ad for the show came up, and he’s never seen anything I’ve done or been aware of,” Radcliffe told People magazine.

“He just said, in a tone like, ‘I’m not crazy, right?’ Then he asked, ‘Did he leave?’ because he thought I had suddenly appeared on the TV when I left the room,” he added.

The couple welcomed their son in April 2023.

Radcliffe said it is easier for a child to understand familiar professions such as a doctor or a firefighter than acting.

“You can explain policeman, fireman and doctor… but when you get to acting, you’re like, ‘We tell stories, like your books. We act out stories,’” he said.

“He’s still very far away from having a concept of what I do, and I’m going to keep him in the dark as long as I can,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)