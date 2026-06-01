Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner in intimate London ceremony

LONDON: Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

The private wedding was attended by close friends and family members, according to reports. The couple, who began dating in 2024, kept the ceremony low-key and personal.

Lipa, known globally for hit songs such as New Rules, Don’t Start Now and Levitating, confirmed her engagement to Turner in 2025. Turner, 36, is recognised for his roles in Masters of the Air, The Capture and Rosebush Pruning, and also portrayed Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts film series.

For the ceremony, Lipa wore a Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry, paired with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones. Turner opted for a classic navy suit and tie.

The couple’s wedding marks a new chapter in their relationship following nearly two years together.

(With inputs from PTI)