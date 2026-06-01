Evil Dead Wrath wraps filming

We reported this February that the next Evil Dead film, Evil Dead Wrath, had begun filming. The makers announced on Sunday that the production of the horror film has concluded. Writer-director Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County) is helming the new film.
It is worth noting that the franchise's upcoming film, Evil Dead Burn, is set to release in theatres on July 24. The next film is expected to follow Evil Dead Burn.
Evil Dead Wrath will star Charlotte Hope (The Nun), Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Elizabeth Cullen (Diabolic), Ella Newton (Dangerous Animals), and Ella Oliphant.
Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi and franchise producer Rob Tapert are serving as the producers of Evil Dead Wrath. Lee Cronin, Bruce Campbell, Jose Canas, and Romel Adam are serving as the film's executive producers.