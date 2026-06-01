Zendaya-led ‘Euphoria’ ends after third season

LOS ANGELES: The makers of the psychological drama series Euphoria, starring Zendaya, have confirmed that the show concluded with its third season.
Created by Sam Levinson, the series first premiered in 2019, followed by its second season in 2022.
The show follows a group of high school students in East Highland, California, as they navigate love, trauma, identity and the pressures of youth culture.
Alongside Zendaya, the series features Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, among others.
According to entertainment outlet Variety, Levinson—who also served as writer and director—announced the conclusion during an appearance on Popcast, the New York Times’ music podcast.
The streaming platform later confirmed the news.
The first season, comprising eight episodes, became a cultural phenomenon, while the second season averaged around 16.3 million viewers per episode.
The third season, which began streaming in April, included a time jump and followed the main characters beyond their school years.
The cast also includes Chloe Cherry, Alanna Ubach and Toby Wallace.
(With inputs from PTI)