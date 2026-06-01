Zendaya-led ‘Euphoria’ ends after third season

LOS ANGELES: The makers of the psychological drama series Euphoria, starring Zendaya, have confirmed that the show concluded with its third season.

Created by Sam Levinson, the series first premiered in 2019, followed by its second season in 2022.

The show follows a group of high school students in East Highland, California, as they navigate love, trauma, identity and the pressures of youth culture.

Alongside Zendaya, the series features Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, among others.