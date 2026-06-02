Anna Kendrick to direct Netflix adaptation of 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

LOS ANGELES: Actor and filmmaker Anna Kendrick is set to return to the director’s chair for Netflix’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.
The screenplay is being written by Liz Tigelaar, with revisions by Francesca Sloane. The film will be produced by Liza Chasin through 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn via Circle of Confusion.
Reid and Margaret Chernin will serve as executive producers, according to entertainment industry publication The Hollywood Reporter.
The story centres on reclusive Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo, who chooses little-known journalist Monique Grant to write her long-awaited memoir. As she recounts her rise to stardom during Hollywood’s golden age, Evelyn reveals the truth behind her seven marriages and shares closely guarded secrets about her personal life, including why she selected Monique to tell her story.
Kendrick made her directorial debut with the 2023 crime thriller Woman of the Hour, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
In addition to directing The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Kendrick is also set to appear in the forthcoming comedy Babies and the drama Misty Green. Her most recent screen appearance was in Another Simple Favor, released in 2025.
(With inputs from PTI)