Anna Kendrick to direct Netflix adaptation of 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

LOS ANGELES: Actor and filmmaker Anna Kendrick is set to return to the director’s chair for Netflix’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

The screenplay is being written by Liz Tigelaar, with revisions by Francesca Sloane. The film will be produced by Liza Chasin through 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn via Circle of Confusion.

Reid and Margaret Chernin will serve as executive producers, according to entertainment industry publication The Hollywood Reporter.