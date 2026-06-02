Zack Snyder to helm Escape from New York reimagination

The 1981 original film, set in 1997, had Manhattan, New York being turned into an island-sized high-security prison. In the film, a former military hero-turned-outlaw Plissken (Kurt Russell) is forced to a conduct a rescue mission to save the President of the USA, who crash landed into the lawless city with sensitive information that could change the world. Carpenter made a sequel to the film, titled Escape from LA, which released in 1996.