Zack Snyder to helm Escape from New York reimagination

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has been attached to write and direct a reimagination of Escape from New York, a classic dystopian actioner which was directed by John Carpenter.
The Picture Company's Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce the upcoming film through their deal with StudioCanal.
The 1981 original film, set in 1997, had Manhattan, New York being turned into an island-sized high-security prison. In the film, a former military hero-turned-outlaw Plissken (Kurt Russell) is forced to a conduct a rescue mission to save the President of the USA, who crash landed into the lawless city with sensitive information that could change the world. Carpenter made a sequel to the film, titled Escape from LA, which released in 1996.
Making his debut with Dawn of the Dead, Snyder has made 300, Justice League, and Rebel Moon. Up next he has The Last Photograph, starring Stuart Martin and Fra Fee, which is awaiting release.