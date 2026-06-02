Cinema Without Borders: Marie Madeleine — Man, Woman and God

No two souls could be more unlike each other. One doesn’t just believe in God but also in evangelising and saving the souls of his fellow human beings. The other knows no rules and is the personification of recklessness. As spirituality locks horns with hedonism, a beautiful but tenuous and enigmatic bond starts getting cemented between the two. Will Joseph give in to his buried lust for life or will Marie turn religious? Is it love that the two share or something deeper and defining?