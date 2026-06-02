Euphoria finale: Creator confirms season 3 of Zendaya-starrer as last chapter

The final episode of Euphoria season 3 premiered on Sunday, and on Monday, creator Sam Levinson and HBO confirmed that it is also the final episode of the entire series. The series, which began 7 years ago in 2019, has officially concluded after three seasons.
Speaking with Popcast, the New York Times’ music podcast, Levinson, who is also the writer and director, confirmed that the series has concluded after three seasons and 26 episodes. The news, however, does not come as much of a surprise, as Zendaya and other Euphoria stars previously confirmed their belief that season 3 was the final chapter in the series.
The conclusion of the series with the current season was predicted because of the delay of this season. There was a major four-year gap between season 2 and 3, during which actors like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, among others, went on to commit various films, causing tight schedules that were not making way for them to commonly shoot for the series.
The cast also comprises Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace and Colman Domingo. Sam Levinson also served as executive producer alongside Ashley Levinson, Sara E White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon.
Season 3 of Euphoria takes a significant leap forward in time, moving the characters out of their high school years. The story now follows them as young adults navigating different paths, with Rue entangled in dangerous circumstances, including evading drug lords in Mexico.