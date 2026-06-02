Taylor Swift writes original song for ‘Toy Story 5’, says she dreamed of composing for beloved characters

WASHINGTON: Global pop star Taylor Swift has announced that she has written and recorded an original song for Pixar’s upcoming animated film Toy Story 5, according to Billboard.

The singer revealed that her new track, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, will feature on the soundtrack of the fifth instalment of the popular franchise. The song is set to be released on June 19, the same day the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Swift said she had long hoped to write for the iconic characters.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a five-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” Swift wrote, according to Billboard.

She added that she was inspired to write the song immediately after an early screening of the film.

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening,” she said.

“Sometimes you just know, right?” she added.

Physical copies of I Knew It, I Knew You, including acoustic and piano versions, are currently available via Swift’s official website.

The announcement followed a Toy Story-themed countdown on her website, which featured Jessie waving from the corner of the screen. It also displayed a “TS” billboard, similar to blue-and-yellow signs that recently appeared in several locations worldwide.