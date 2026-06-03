Sydney Sweeney becomes producer, launches production banner with a unique name

In recent years, Sweeney has increasingly focused on film projects. Her upcoming slate includes an adaptation of the Reddit story and book I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl, being developed at Warner Bros with Oscar-winning writer Eric Roth. She has also completed work on The Custom of the Country, director Josie Rourke's adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel, co-starring Leo Woodall. Sweeney is currently filming Gundam, directed by Jim Mickle, for Legendary Entertainment and Netflix in Australia. At Sony, she is also attached to produce The Registration, based on Madison Lawson's novel and adapted by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.