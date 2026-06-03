Robert Pattinson dismisses claims he skipped gym training for ‘The Batman’

LONDON: Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has rejected claims that he failed to train properly for his role as the Caped Crusader in The Batman, insisting he worked out twice a day, including in the early hours of the morning.

The British actor, who is set to return as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming sequel The Batman: Part II, told GQ magazine that the perception he avoided gym work stemmed from an offhand remark he made in a previous interview.

“I worked out every f***ing day,” Pattinson said. “Even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning.”

He added that his earlier comments about exercise being “uncool” were intended as a joke. “I was trying to sound cool,” he said.

The 40-year-old actor said he has since installed a home gym at his Beverly Hills residence to prepare for the sequel.

Pattinson also revealed that he had not yet received an official filming schedule, saying he only learned about the demands of production from his stunt coordinator.