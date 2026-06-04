Li Jun Li: My femme fatale in Spider-Noir deserves empathy, not mere categorisation

Cage is known for bringing certain unforgettable peculiarities and eccentricities to his characters, such as Ghost Rider, the policeman in Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, and the vengeful lumberjack in Mandy, to name some. While his energy and some of his mannerisms may seem improvised, Li says that there is a distinct method to his madness. Noting that each actor has a process of their own and speaking about the dynamics with her Spider-Noir co-stars, she says, “I think Lamorne Morris tends to improvise a little bit more. Nick and I have a few rehearsals and then we find the cadence, and then it really depends on the scene and the story.”