David Harbour, Gaby Hoffman to star in Weapons producers' Little One

We had reported earlier that the Weapons producers Zach Cregger and Roy Lee are reuniting for a new film titled Little One. The latest update is that actors David Harbour (DTF St. Louis) and Gaby Hoffmann (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere) have joined the dark comedy.
Helmed and penned by debutant Alex Kavutskiy, Little One, which curiously follows the theme of Weapons, revolves around a sudden change in a child's behaviour that endangers a picture-perfect family.
Kavutskiy worked as a writer in the recently released Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. His previous directing credits include the Sundance short Squirrel. He has also co-authored an upcoming book, The Tribe and I Have Spoken.
Little One marks the duo's fourth collaboration after Barbarian (2022), Weapons (2025), and Resident Evil, which is slated for release this September. As producers, Little One is their sophomore production.