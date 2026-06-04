Sydney Sweeney to produce and star in Hollow adaptation

The novel is a bold reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which follows Katrina Van Tassel's perspective. Van Tassel is hailed as one of literature's most iconic heroines, as she is not a trophy to be enamoured by but a pivot in a dangerous mystery and seductive supernatural love triangle. The story, which has Sweeney play Van Tassel, is a marriage of gothic ambience, erotic thriller and psychological intrigue. The novel's publication is timed for the second half of 2027 to align with the feature adaptation's development.