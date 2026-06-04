Sydney Sweeney to produce and star in Hollow adaptation

Following the announcement of her production banner, Honey Trap, Sydney Sweeney is set to produce and star in the feature adaptation of the novel, Hollow. The novel is authored by Lindsey Anderson Beer, who also writes and directs the film. Beer's Lab Brew banner and LuckyChap are co-producing the film with Honey Trap.
The novel is a bold reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which follows Katrina Van Tassel's perspective. Van Tassel is hailed as one of literature's most iconic heroines, as she is not a trophy to be enamoured by but a pivot in a dangerous mystery and seductive supernatural love triangle. The story, which has Sweeney play Van Tassel, is a marriage of gothic ambience, erotic thriller and psychological intrigue. The novel's publication is timed for the second half of 2027 to align with the feature adaptation's development.
Recently seen alongside Amanda Seyfried in Lionsgate's adaptation of the bestseller The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, Sweeney is set to reprise her role as Millie Calloway in the sequel, titled The Housemaid's Secret. The film that stars her and Kirsten Dunst is scheduled to go on floors later this year. In addition to her The Housemaid sequel, she has Barbarella remake from Sony, directed by Edgar Wright, in the works.