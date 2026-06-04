How to Train Your Dragon star Mason Thames joins John Wick spinoff Caine

Now that the live-action How to Train Your Dragon sequel has wrapped filming, Mason Thames has come onboard the upcoming John Wick sequel Caine. Donnie Yen directs the film while also starring in a key role along with Rina Sawayama.
Mason Thames joins Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery who also plays a pivotal role. However, both Thames and Montgomery's characters have been kept under wraps. Rina Sawayama reprises her role as Akira.
Currently in production, Caine has a screenplay by Mattson Tomlin and Michael McGrale, on the basis of a draft by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, as well as the Keanu Reeves starrer's producers Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road Pictures.
According to reports, the film is set to continue the arc of the titular assassin following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. Distributor Lionsgate describes it as a film that is "stylistically modeled on the uniquely designed action films that Yen helped make famous." It is produced by Iwanyk and Lee under their Thunder Road Pictures banner, alongside Stahelski of 87Eleven Entertainment, John Saunders and Reeves. Meanwhile, Yen serves as an executive producer as well.
Yen's credits include Legend of the Wolf, Shanghai Affairs, Ballistic Kiss, Protégé de la Rose Noire, Sakra, The Prosecutor and Ip Man.
Caine is one of the few upcoming John Wick projects. There is also a sequel series, titled John Wick: Under the High Table, a fifth film in the franchise and an animated series. Both the fifth film and the animation series will star Reeves, reprising his role as the iconic assassin.