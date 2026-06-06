Carlos ‘Indio’ Solari, a legend of Argentina’s rock scene, dies at 77

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Carlos Alberto Solari, the Argentine singer-songwriter known as “the Indio” who led Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota, one of the country’s most popular and influential rock groups, died Friday. He was 77.

Solari, who had struggled with Parkinson’s disease for at least a decade, was found dead near an indoor pool at his house in the provincial town of Ituzaingó, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, authorities said, without identifying a cause of death.

His family confirmed his death on social media, saying they would hold a public funeral to allow people to bid farewell to the rock legend. Fans began gathering at his home, with some bearing flowers and wearing T-shirts printed with his nickname. Crowds filled a large plaza in downtown Buenos Aires to mourn, commune and sing Solari’s hit songs. People wept. Strangers hugged.

Eros Ruarte, 19, said he woke up Friday to his mother breaking the bad news.

“‘I said, no, mom, you can’t say that.’ I couldn’t believe it, that the Indio had died. ... He is the biggest idol in the world. I grew up listening to him,” he said from the impromptu wake. “I heard his songs from my mom, my uncle.”