Bill Nighy joins John Wick spinoff Caine

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor Bill Nighy has been attached to the upcoming John Wick spinoff series Caine, directed by martial arts master Donnie Yen.
Yen, who played the blind assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, is helming and starring in the film produced by Summit Entertainment, Thunder Road Films and 87Eleven Entertainment. The film is set chronologically after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. The upcoming film is in production in Budapest and Hong Kong.
Also part of the cast are Mason Thames (The Black Phone) and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), as well as Rina Sawayama, reprising her role as Akira in John Wick 4. Scribe Tomlin, writer of The Batman Part II and the adaptation of the Keanu Reeves comic book BRZRKR, has penned the script in association with Michael McGrale.
The film follows Caine getting freed from The High Table obligations, the council that heads a global empire controlled by the elite crime families. Something happened when he thought he was out.
In addition to his role as Davy Jones in the Pirates films, Nighy is also popular for Love Actually, About Time and Underworld movies.