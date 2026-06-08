Jennifer Holland, Dave Annable to headline Brine

Actors Jennifer Holland (Peacemaker) and Dave Annable (Lioness) are set to topline the upcoming Civil War-era supernatural thriller, Brine, with documentary filmmaker BJ Golnick to take care of the directorial duties. Starring alongside Holland and Annable are Jonah Wharton (Lioness), Grayson Lay (Outer Banks) and Sissy Sheridan (Chicken Girls).
With Jeremy Miller producing, the film follows a family of Confederate deserters who escape the Union bombardment of Fort Pulaski and disappear into the Georgia marshlands with a cache of stolen gold. What they thought of as an escape to safety, hiding in a remote plantation house, reveals itself as a part of something ancient, predatory and impossible to make it through.
Speaking about the film, Golnick said that it is about "survival, but it is also a story about inheritance... The violence we pass down, the myths we create to justify it, and the cost of trying to break free."
In addition to HBO Max & DC's Peacemaker, Holland's credits include The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Black Adam. Annable is also known for Brothers & Sisters, Walker, The Waterfront, What/If and Yellowstone.