Kelsey Grammer joins Ethan Almighty

Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) has joined the star cast of Ethan Almighty, a dog rescue drama inspired by the captivating survival story of a Kentucky-based rescue dog.
Written, directed, and produced by Tane McClure, the film also stars Sean Patrick Flanery, Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan, and Brandon Routh.
Jeff Callaway is at the heart of the story as his compassion and determination transforms tragedy into hope. Hollywood Expansion Corporation and Arclight Films have picked Ethan Almighty for international distribution.
The film follows Ethan, a severely abused dog left to die, recovering miraculously and becoming a talking point from local to national media. Ethan's survival was also pivotal to legislative changes regarding animals. Grammer is set to portray the Governor of Kentucky in the film.
Grammer, popular for his roles in Cheers, Frasier, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Jesus Revolution, will next be seen in Avengers: Doomsday and Young Washington.