Kelsey Grammer joins Ethan Almighty

The film follows Ethan, a severely abused dog left to die, recovering miraculously and becoming a talking point from local to national media. Ethan's survival was also pivotal to legislative changes regarding animals. Grammer is set to portray the Governor of Kentucky in the film.



Grammer, popular for his roles in Cheers, Frasier, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Jesus Revolution, will next be seen in Avengers: Doomsday and Young Washington.