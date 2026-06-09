Guns N’ Roses announce India concerts as part of 2026 world tour

NEW DELHI: Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses will return to India this November as part of their 2026 world tour.
The band, known for iconic tracks such as November Rain and Welcome to the Jungle, will perform in Bengaluru on November 14 and in Guwahati on November 17.
This marks the group’s second consecutive visit to India following their 2025 performance in Mumbai.
The concerts are being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, according to a press release.
“Some bands have shaped the history of rock music in the way Guns N’ Roses have, and their influence continues to resonate across generations of fans worldwide.
“Following the phenomenal response to their performances in India last year, we are thrilled to welcome them back for another unforgettable chapter in their journey with Indian audiences,” Naman Pugalia, chief business officer of Live Events at BookMyShow, said in a statement.
He added that the band’s return reflected the continued growth of India’s live entertainment industry and the country’s emergence as a major destination for international performances.
The current line-up of Guns N’ Roses includes Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Melissa Reese and Isaac Carpenter.
Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, the band achieved breakthrough success with their 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction.
Over the years, the group has undergone several line-up changes, with Axl Rose remaining the only original member throughout its history.
(With inputs from PTI)