Guns N’ Roses announce India concerts as part of 2026 world tour

NEW DELHI: Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses will return to India this November as part of their 2026 world tour.

The band, known for iconic tracks such as November Rain and Welcome to the Jungle, will perform in Bengaluru on November 14 and in Guwahati on November 17.

This marks the group’s second consecutive visit to India following their 2025 performance in Mumbai.

The concerts are being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, according to a press release.