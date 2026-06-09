At the centre of it are two women—Margot (Mara Taquin), a young intern at a hospital ER, and her tough as nails and difficult to please, ogre of a department head, Professor Virgile (Karin Viard). Initially enthusiastic about being a doctor, with the trauma of losing her mother to medical negligence as the driving force, Margot is soon confronted with the daily struggles, stresses, gruelling schedules, competitive colleagues and a toxic work environment. Her body starts showing peculiar, scary changes that she can’t control and cure. Over time she realises that she is not the only one, it’s an epidemic catching many young people off guard, including the Bloody Burger cashier and a pregnant insomnia patient of hers, sporting strange rashes on her back.