Hugh Jackman, Ridley Scott team up for Treasure Island adaptation

Robert Louis Stevenson's classic Treasure Island, first published in 1883, still has hot takers in Hollywood with Ridley Scott set to helm the latest adaptation, starring Hugh Jackman as the iconic pirate, Long John Silver. Adolescence writer Jack Thorne has penned the screenplay for the feature adaptation, Scott and Michael Pruss are producing under the Scott Free banner.
The upcoming film is expected to be a new take on Stevenson's novel. The adventure novel follows a young boy who discovers a map to a legendary buried treasure, taking him on a dangerous sea voyage. The voyage forces him to encounter pirate Long John Silver. Ever since its publication, Treasure Island has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 50 languages.
The novel was already adapted once in 2002 as Treasure Planet, with a sci-fi twist. John Musker and Ron Clements have directed the animated adaptation.
Meanwhile, Scott, who is known for Blade Runner, Kingdom of Heaven and the Gladiator films, has the post-apocalyptic science fiction film, The Dog Stars, from 20th Century Studios releasing on August 28 this year. Meanwhile, Jackman will next be seen in The Death of Robin Hood, helmed by Michael Sarnoski, as the aged version of the titular outlaw.