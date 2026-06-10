Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist film wraps production

The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions, which backed 2023's The Exorcist: Believer too. However, reportedly, it does not have any connection with the 2023 film. The makers are yet to reveal plot specifics of the upcoming Scarlett Johansson starrer. In a 2024 conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Flanagan revealed that he would like to do something unprecedented in the franchise with the upcoming film.