Lauren LaVera and Rory Culkin join cast of horror thriller Red Wedding

LOS ANGELES: Actors Lauren LaVera and Rory Culkin have been cast in Gulfstream Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Red Wedding.

LaVera, best known for her role as Sienna Shaw in the Terrifier franchise, most recently appeared in Twisted.

Culkin has featured in films such as Mean Creek and Scream 4, as well as the television series Swarm.

The film is directed by Josh Stolberg and is currently in production. It is written by Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, according to entertainment outlet Deadline.

The story follows a teenager and her stepmother who are kidnapped and taken to a remote location as part of a ransom plot. They soon discover that their captors are the least of their worries when a murderous bride and groom arrive and begin killing them one by one.

The project is produced by Mike Karz and William Bindley under Gulfstream, alongside Amy Kim and Jamie Burke of Lifeboat Productions. Gulfstream is also financing the film.

(With inputs from PTI)