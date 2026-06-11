Nicholas Galitzine to play supermodel Hoyt Richards in new film

Richards is one of the first wave of male supermodels of the late 80s and early 90s. He has been associated with top brands such as Valentino, Versace, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Cartier. He has shared space with iconic models such as Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Richards' story was made as a docuseries, Bring Me the Beauties, led by Frederick von Mierers, by HBO.