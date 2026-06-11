Nicholas Galitzine to play supermodel Hoyt Richards in new film

Recently seen in Masters of the Universe, actor Nicholas Galitzine is set to portray supermodel Hoyt Richards in a new film. While filmmaker Gus Van Sant is in talks to direct the film, the confirmation is yet to be made.
What aspects of Richards' story the feature will cover is kept under wraps by the makers.
Richards is one of the first wave of male supermodels of the late 80s and early 90s. He has been associated with top brands such as Valentino, Versace, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Cartier. He has shared space with iconic models such as Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Richards' story was made as a docuseries, Bring Me the Beauties, led by Frederick von Mierers, by HBO.
His portrayal of He-Man in Amazon MGM Studios' Masters of the Universe film, directed by Travis Knight, comes on the heels of the success of The Sheep Detectives, in which he starred opposite Hugh Jackman. He will next be seen in the sequel to Red, White & Royal Wedding, directed by Jamie Babbit, and Peter Berg's World War 2 film The Mosquito Bowl.