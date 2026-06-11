Miles Teller and John Swab to team up for Copperhead

Actor Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) is joining forces with John Swab (King Ivory) on the upcoming thriller Copperhead from Black Label Media.
With production set to commence in August, the film follows a veteran detective teaming up with a young federal agent to expose the rot in their elite task force when an undercover drug deal explodes in West Texas.
The film is financed and produced by Black Label alongside Swab's Milk Boy and Teller's Lime Tree Productions.
Last seen as Michael Jackson estate executor, John Branca, in Antoine Fuqua's Michael, Teller is also known for starring in War Dogs, Two Night Stand, and Eternity. He will next be seen starring alongside Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Paper Tiger.
Swab, meanwhile, has been attached to direct two Netflix films: Fast & Loose starring Will Smith and Night Work starring Mark Wahlberg. He also helms Hells Angels, based on the book Hell’s Angel: The Life and Times of Sonny Barger and the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club, for Jason Momoa.