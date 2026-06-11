Spider-Man: Brand New Day India release: Makers reveal surprise update; booking details out

The trailer released recently showed Peter Parker (Tom Holland), getting back into the world as Spider-Man as he is recognised by the Mayor as Spider-Man. Though he connects with MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), who do not remember him still, Peter is still shown as trying to find the strength to tell them the truth. Meanwhile, he goes against Scorpion (Michael Mando), The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and other superhumans, with the shadow organisation The Hand also hunting Peter.