Spider-Man: Brand New Day India release: Makers reveal surprise update; booking details out

Five years after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next instalment in the Tom Holland-headlined movies Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to release next month. The upcoming superhero film has been in the making for quite some time and the teaser had raised anticipation for Peter Parker's character arc following the drastic events that unfolded in No Way Home.
While it was confirmed that Brand New Day will release on July 31, the makers have now announced that the film hit theatres a day prior in India on July 30. Sony Pictures also revealed that ticket bookings will open in one week for the first time in Spider-Man history.
The trailer released recently showed Peter Parker (Tom Holland), getting back into the world as Spider-Man as he is recognised by the Mayor as Spider-Man. Though he connects with MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), who do not remember him still, Peter is still shown as trying to find the strength to tell them the truth. Meanwhile, he goes against Scorpion (Michael Mando), The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and other superhumans, with the shadow organisation The Hand also hunting Peter.
Mark Ruffalo will return to for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Along with Ruffalo, Michael Mando, who was seen in an end credits scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming, will return as the villain Scorpion. Liza Colon-Zayas, known for The Bear, Tramell Tillman (Severance) and Marvin Jones III (Tombstone) are also part of the cast.
The upcoming film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Man, which he co-created and served as an executive producer.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will begin on the heels of the previous film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casting a spell over the world, to make everyone forget Peter Parker, in order to protect his identity as Spider-Man. This includes his close friends MJ and Ned (Zendaya and Jacob Batalon). The film is Cretton's second MCU film after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.