Exclusive | Disclosure Day writer David Koepp: Steven Spielberg’s goal in any movie is to explore human nature

Disclosure Day is a cinematic experience mounted on a big scale. Much like any other film from the legendary director, it is set to explore the inner worlds of the characters with a focus on the relationships between them. Speaking about his collaborator's storytelling approach, Koepp notes, "Steven was very insistent on making our heroes and all the characters as rich and complex as possible. He was always asking: 'Who are these people? Let us find the details and bits of behaviour that can express a very specific character, not just a functional archetype.'"