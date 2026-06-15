Jennifer Lawrence to star in and produce One Month Mark

Days after writer-director Sophie Fleur de Bruijin's speculative script for the upcoming rom-com One Month Mark was picked by Chernin Entertainment, the banner behind the recent hit Backrooms, Jennifer Lawrence is set to co-produce and star in the film.
Jennifer Lawrence's Excellent Cadaver banner, along with David Ready and Peter Chernin of Chernin banner, is co-producing The Apple Original Films project. The film is set to revolve around a woman whose relationships don't last over a month, and she can also not go longer than a month without one. The film is yet to get a director.
One Month Mark is Lawrence's fourth project for Apple after the recently wrapped Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night, starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Causeway (2022), and she produced the documentary Bread & Roses in 2023.
J-Law was last seen in Die My Love (2025). In addition to What Happens at Night, she will also be reprising Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.