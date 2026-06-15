The Batman: Part 2: Matt Reeves shares first set photo as film officially begins shooting

After significant delays, Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part 2 has finally begun filming in London with Robert Pattinson playing the Caped Crusader. Written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, the film also features Colin Farrell returning as Oz Cobb aka The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.
The cast also features Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez, Jayme Lawson as Gotham City Mayor Bella Reál, Charles Dance as Harvey Dent's father. Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry also play key roles. However, their roles are yet to be disclosed. Barry Keoghan is also expected to reprise his role as Joker, who was introduced at the end of the first film.
While it was earlier confirmed that Sebastian Stan would be essaying the role of Harvey Dent, better known as Two-Face, reports are now emerging that Tyree Henry may be taking over the role and Stan might be playing Victor Zsasz, the infamous serial killer from Batman lore.
The announcement regarding the sequel came in April 2022, just a month after Pattinson's original blockbuster hit theatres. Batman: Part II was earlier slated to be released on October 3, 2025, then later moved to October 2 this year. It has now been pushed to October 1, 2027, which is approximately five years after its predecessor released and garnered over $772 million globally.