Musician Oliver Tree dies at 32 in tragic helicopter crash during world tour

WASHINGTON: Musician Oliver Tree has reportedly died at the age of 32 following a helicopter crash in Brazil that claimed the lives of five other people, according to PEOPLE magazine.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro when two helicopters reportedly collided mid-air before crashing. Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that enquiries are ongoing. Officials said forensic teams had examined the crash site and were awaiting findings from the Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

"The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct. A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents," police said.

They added that the bodies of the six victims would undergo forensic examinations to confirm their identities, with the results to be compared against records held by the Air Operations Centre.