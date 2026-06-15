Musician Oliver Tree dies at 32 in tragic helicopter crash during world tour

WASHINGTON: Musician Oliver Tree has reportedly died at the age of 32 following a helicopter crash in Brazil that claimed the lives of five other people, according to PEOPLE magazine.
The incident occurred on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro when two helicopters reportedly collided mid-air before crashing. Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.
In a statement obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that enquiries are ongoing. Officials said forensic teams had examined the crash site and were awaiting findings from the Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.
"The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct. A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents," police said.
They added that the bodies of the six victims would undergo forensic examinations to confirm their identities, with the results to be compared against records held by the Air Operations Centre.
Reports indicate that five people travelling in one helicopter were killed, along with the pilot of the second aircraft. There were reportedly no survivors.
Among those reported to have died were singer-songwriter Oliver Tree, Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as Gaspi, and passengers Lucas Vignale and Lucas Brito Chaves. The pilots were identified as Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.
Tree was in the midst of an international tour at the time of the reported crash. He had recently performed in São Paulo on 6 June and was due to continue the tour with a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, on 1 July. Further dates had been scheduled across Spain, Austria, the United States and China.
Best known for blending alternative music with pop and electronic influences, Tree gained international recognition with tracks including "Life Goes On" and "Miss You". Over the course of his career, he built a substantial global following and amassed more than two million followers on Instagram.
(With inputs from PTI)