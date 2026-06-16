Dead by Daylight film adaptation in the works

On the tenth anniversary of video game Dead by Daylight's release, Blumhouse Productions, the banner behind the psychological horror Obsession, have announced that a film adaptation is in the works. They also announced that Icelandic director Thordur Palsson will helm the upcoming film.
Dead by Daylight was developed by Behaviour Interactive and is a multiplayer horror game, which gives the players the choice to be the Killer or the Survivors. The one Killer has to hunt and kill the four Survivors all while tasks, hurdles, and supernatural entities hinder the players' progress.
Behaviour Interactive and The Conjuring-fame James Wan's Atomic Monster are also backing the upcoming film. Further details about the plot, cast, and crew are yet to be revealed.
Director Palsson has previously worked on Netflix's first original Icelandic series, The Valhalla Murders. The upcoming Dead by Daylight adaptation is his sophomore feature directorial project, with The Damned (2024), being his debut feature film. He also has the four episode miniseries, Avalanche, in the pipeline.