Only Murders in the Building season 6 expands with David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan

The star cast of Only Murders in the Building has grown by seven, with David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jim Broadbent, Jodie Whittaker, Adrian Lukis, Richard Ayoade and Kathryn Hunter.
Notably, Tennant has starred as the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor on Doctor Who. He has also starred in the Netflix movie The Thursday Murder Club. He is currently seen in the Disney+ series Rivals. Coughlan, meanwhile, was a regular in the hit period drama Bridgerton, and she recently appeared in Ben Gregor's fantasy feature The Magic Faraway Tree.
The new seven members join the already announced recurring cast of Jennifer Saunders, Simone Ashley, Sean Teale, Rhea Norwood, Amar Chadha-Patel, Sharon Horgon, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jane Horrocks, Anjana Vasan, Lesley Nicol and Derek Jacobi.
The series, underway in the UK, has moved out of the US for this season as the crime-solving trio Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) head to probe London's newest mystery.
Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman and 20th Television.