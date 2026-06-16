Cinema Without Borders: No Man’s Land — Al Mahattah (The Station)

Ishaq’s exploration of the feminine energy acknowledges diversity and flaws. No two women are the same, and none of them is perfect. They are united in their struggle for survival, for which they can go to any length. They are also striving towards the same noble goal: Peace. Their sisterhood and solidarity are moving and inspiring, just as the ensemble of many-splendored women (played by actors, both non-professional and trained and experienced, from Yemen, Egypt and Jordan) makes you instantly connect with them and feel for their predicaments. They truly own the film with their naturalness, candour, and spirit and spark.