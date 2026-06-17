Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland to visit India for 'The Odyssey' premiere

MUMBAI: Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey will become the first of his works to have a premiere in India, with the director and cast members Matt Damon and Tom Holland expected to visit Mumbai in July as part of a global promotional tour.

Nolan, along with his producer wife Emma Thomas, will be joined by Damon and Holland, who portray Odysseus and Telemachus respectively in the epic adaptation. The film’s distributors, Universal Pictures International, have included Mumbai as an official stop on the global premiere circuit, alongside cities such as London, Paris and New York.

The film is scheduled for worldwide release on 17 July. It has been shot across multiple locations using new IMAX film technology and is reportedly the first feature to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.