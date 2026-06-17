Anya Taylor-Joy joins The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum cast

Anya Taylor-Joy has become the latest cast member to join director-actor Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, the film's makers announced earlier this Tuesday. Taylor-Joy is set to play a character named Seren in the film, headlined and directed by Serkis. A Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, the character has officially been termed "a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil." As reported earlier, the film sees Serkis reprising the titular role after appearances in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. It also stars Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Kate Winslet as Marigol, Lee Pace as King Thranduil, Elijah Wood as Frodo, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Jamie Dornan as Strider.