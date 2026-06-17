Kiki's Delivery Service gets live-action series

BBC Studios Kids and Family, Wheel in Motion, along with Japan's Kadokawa Corporation, have come together to adapt Eiko Kadono's novel 'Kiki's Delivery Service' into a live-action TV series. The new adaptation marks the 40th anniversary of the book series.
The series is planned as 10 half-hour episodes based primarily on the first volume of Kadono's six-book series. The story, which will be written for a series format by Irena Brignull, has Kiki, a 13-year-old witch, who relocates to Koriko from her native to commence a delivery service and forms new friendships. Brignull has to her credit The Boxtrolls, The Little Prince and Skellig.
The novel, originally published by Fukuinkan Shoten Publishers in 1985, sold millions of copies globally. The story was first adapted from a novel to the screen as an anime feature by Hayao Miyazaki from Studio Ghibli.