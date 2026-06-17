Kiki's Delivery Service gets live-action series

The series is planned as 10 half-hour episodes based primarily on the first volume of Kadono's six-book series. The story, which will be written for a series format by Irena Brignull, has Kiki, a 13-year-old witch, who relocates to Koriko from her native to commence a delivery service and forms new friendships. Brignull has to her credit The Boxtrolls, The Little Prince and Skellig.