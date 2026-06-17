The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things creators, to direct film for Paramount

Matt and Ross Duffer have only directed one film in their career so far—a post-apocalyptic thriller titled Hidden. The thriller had a delayed release through Warner Bros on the video-on-demand (VOD) market. Interestingly, the Duffer Brothers' Hidden screenplay impressed M Night Shyamalan to such an extent that he even roped them in as screenwriters for his series Wayward Pines (2015) for Fox. After Wayward Pines, the filmmaking duo started their journey on Stranger Things.