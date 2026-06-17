The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things creators, to direct film for Paramount

The Duffer Brothers, who created the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, are set to write and direct a new film under their recently established four-year-long agreement with Paramount. Produced by the filmmaking duo through the Upside Down Pictures banner, the film is slated for a November 03, 2028, release. The makers are yet to reveal any other details about the upcoming project, including its title and story.
Matt and Ross Duffer have only directed one film in their career so far—a post-apocalyptic thriller titled Hidden. The thriller had a delayed release through Warner Bros on the video-on-demand (VOD) market. Interestingly, the Duffer Brothers' Hidden screenplay impressed M Night Shyamalan to such an extent that he even roped them in as screenwriters for his series Wayward Pines (2015) for Fox. After Wayward Pines, the filmmaking duo started their journey on Stranger Things.
The duo's deal with Paramount will see them develop films, streaming titles and television projects for the studio. Interestingly, Cindy Holland, the new chief of streaming at Paramount, had Stranger Things greenlit when she was at Netflix. The upcoming project also brings them back together with Paramount TV president Matt Thunell, who collaborated with them when he was at Netflix.
In a 2025 conversation with Variety, the Duffer Brothers attributed their decision to part ways with Netflix to their anxiety to develop their first film for theatres. Matt Duffer revealed that they were anxious about it because they would turn 42 in the near future.
The duo are also part of the animated series, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, as executive producers. Following the release of its first season, the Stranger Things spinoff has been renewed for a second chapter.